Jessica Alba Takes A Shot of Tequila Before Filming Love Scenes

Have you ever wondered how Hollywood actors and actresses get the courage and confidence to make love on camera?! Jessica Alba revealed on The Skinny Confidential HIM & HER podcast, she has to take a shot of tequila beforehand.

She admits that its “100% unprofessional” but justified herself by saying, “there are always tons of people around. Secondly, you have to stage the same scene over and over and over again. And finally? “When you’re choosing to want to be with someone in that way, it’s very intimate. You’re breathing on someone, it’s all there, you’re smelling the skin. You want to choose who you’re doing that with, and you gotta really pretend.”

Hey, I get it. I would need like 5 or 6 shots myself.

