Lady Has Dog Euthanized So It Can Be Buried With Her

First off, I’m shook to the core with this story. A Virginia woman passed away, and her dog was euthanized shortly after. The late woman put in her will that she wanted to have her Shih Tzu mix, Emma, cremated when she passed so the dog could be buried with her.

EMMA!! Like, of course the dogs name had to be something precious like EMMA! This story is going viral and breaking dog lovers hearts at the same time. People are debating whether this is even legal in the first place and if it is, then it shouldn’t be. I mean Emma was healthy and probably adorable. This reminds me way too much of when mummy’s in Ancient Egypt would be buried with their jewels so they could flex with them in the afterlife. The morning show discussed their feelings on the situation and if they think this should be legal or not.

↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ listen below ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: