The Dummy of the Day

Jose Simms in Connecticut is basically trying to get his mugshot to go viral. This is confusing. Normally people do everything they possibly can to get their mugshot to disappear, but not this guy. This guy says that he will turn himself in to the cops, because of course he happens to be a fugitive, if he gets 15,000 likes on his mugshot.

The only reason this would make sense to me is if this guy is HOT AF, I’m talking a straight SMOKE, and he thinks if it goes viral then he can get signed to some modeling agency once he gets out of jail. In that case, GENIUS move. I respect it, and I’ll even like your mugshot for you.

