Wendy Williams Son Is Arrested

Wendy Williams son, Kevin Jr, was arrested early Wednesday morning on assault charges. Kevin Jr got into a physical fight with his father, Kevin Sr, in a store parking lot. Obviously, Wendy Williams and Kevin Sr are going through a divorce after he cheated on her and impregnated his mistress. Apparently, Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr. got into a fight over Kevin Sr’s demand for spousal support.

I don’t blame Wendy’s son. If my dad did what his dad did you better believe I’d 1000% try kicking his ass. Sources say that Kevin Sr. put his son in a headlock and that’s when Kevin Jr. punched him in the face. Wendy William’s ex has decided to not press charges and that things aren’t exactly what they seem.

Either way, I’m team Kevin Jr!!!!

