Jennifer Garner Gave Us The Advice We All Need

Jennifer Garner spoke at her Alma Mater, Denison University in Ohio, for the 2019 commencement speech. If I had to grade her commencement speech I’m giving her an A-. I’m giving her an A- because she really gave us the advice we all want and need, it was decently funny, not knee slapping funny, but funny enough. The minus really comes in when she questions/disses vaping, and hey, it’s graduation, let the kids Juul.

You can watch the ENTIRE commencement below. If you don’t want to watch the full graduation ceremony (bc who would) then fast forward to 1:03:00.

