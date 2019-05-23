Gemini Season Has Arrived

If you have ever known someone who is extremely confident, can have the best conversations, keeps it real always, and is the life of the party then they’re probably a Gemini. If you have ever known someone who is too-faced, manipulative, and has ruined your life in anyway shape or form, then they are also probably a Gemini. It’s officially Gemini season so I’ve compiled a list of some of the most famous Geminis for you!

Kanye West Angelina Jolie Tupac Shakur Biggie Marilyn Monroe Johnny Depp Natalie Portman Prince Chris Pratt Morgan Freeman

P.S. Love yourselves this season, Geminis. You do it better than anyone else.

