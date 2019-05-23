Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Gemini Season Has Arrived

Leave a comment

If you have ever known someone who is extremely confident, can have the best conversations, keeps it real always, and is the life of the party then they’re probably a Gemini. If you have ever known someone who is too-faced, manipulative, and has ruined your life in anyway shape or form, then they are also probably a Gemini. It’s officially Gemini season so I’ve compiled a list of some of the most famous Geminis for you!

  1. Kanye West
  2. Angelina Jolie
  3. Tupac Shakur
  4. Biggie
  5. Marilyn Monroe
  6. Johnny Depp
  7. Natalie Portman
  8. Prince
  9. Chris Pratt
  10. Morgan Freeman

P.S. Love yourselves this season, Geminis. You do it better than anyone else.

astrology , gemini

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close