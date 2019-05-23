tv
HomeTv

MTV The Hills is Getting a Spinoff

Leave a comment

The show which gave me the most unrealistic expectations about adult life when I was in middle school is coming back to MTV! The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24th. I was emotionally distraught when the show ended in 2010 (I actually go back and watch the final scene on YouTube whenever I need a good cry). Things are much different for the cast nearly a decade later! Here are a few things to look forward to:

  • Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are married with a child! – Gotta see this for myself.
  • Eye Candy in the form of Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby.
  • Mischa Barton aka Marissa from the O.C. is set to join the cast. – All my orange county dream worlds coming together.

Unfortunately however, there will be an extremely empty void with neither Kristen Cavallari OR Lauren Conrad returning. Both ladies are doing their own things these days but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a random surprise pop up from either of the two *cough, cough, The Hills season 5 episode 11*

MTV , The Hills , The Hills New Beginnings

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close