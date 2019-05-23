MTV The Hills is Getting a Spinoff

The show which gave me the most unrealistic expectations about adult life when I was in middle school is coming back to MTV! The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24th. I was emotionally distraught when the show ended in 2010 (I actually go back and watch the final scene on YouTube whenever I need a good cry). Things are much different for the cast nearly a decade later! Here are a few things to look forward to:

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are married with a child! – Gotta see this for myself.

Eye Candy in the form of Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby.

Mischa Barton aka Marissa from the O.C. is set to join the cast. – All my orange county dream worlds coming together.

Unfortunately however, there will be an extremely empty void with neither Kristen Cavallari OR Lauren Conrad returning. Both ladies are doing their own things these days but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a random surprise pop up from either of the two *cough, cough, The Hills season 5 episode 11*

