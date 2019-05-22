RuPaul Serves Up Daytime Talk Show Vibes Starting June 10th! [VIDEO]

It makes my heart happy to see that the LGBTQA community is continuing to make strides. I am sooooo happy that RuPaul’s daytime talk show is premiering June 10th on FOX. I will definitely be tuned in. The show is only scheduled to air for three weeks, but usually if a show does well…it gets picked up for a longer period of time. I’m hoping for the best.
