Katy Perry Shows Off New Hairstyle

Katy Perry took to the gram to show off her latest hairstyle. I don’t believe it’s 100% real because she was just at Coachella last month with a pixie cut. Unless she has a secret super hair growth formula I’m just going to say she had a little assistance. But I like the new platinum blonde looking she was sporting while singing along her latest single with Daddy Yankee “Con Calma” on Instagram. As one who likes to do fun stuff with my own hair I give it two thumbs up. She kinda gives some resemblance to Marilyn Monroe with this look. What do you think?

