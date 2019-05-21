Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ellen DeGeneres Is Bringing ‘The Ellen Show’ To Minute Maid Park This Week

Fans who have a ticket to the 5/22 game are eligible to participate

Leave a comment
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Press Room

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Ellen DeGeneres is about to have a little Orbit in her life.

The comedian and TV show queen is coming to Houston on Wednesday to tape an episode of The Ellen Show at Minute Maid Park. Here’s how you can participate to be part of the segment according to MLB.com!

• Fans will need a 5/22 game ticket to participate

• Space to participate is limited

All participants will receive the Yuli Gurriel ‘Swing’ Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be distributed once taping is complete.

• Access to the segment will be available from 3:00pm – 3:45pm, while space permits

• Approximate time commitment is 2 hours

• All ballpark security policies will apply, prepare accordingly

• Fans will not be permitted to leave the plaza space until the segment is complete

• Water and limited snacks will be available for purchase

• Segment is completely outdoors, prepare accordingly for weather

• Plaza, where filming will take place, is completely non-smoking. No smoking will be permitted.

Location: Plaza on Crawford Street (between Left Field Gate and Center Field Gate)

Entrance: Specific entrance dedicated to taping segment, closer to Center Field Gate. Please look for queue lines and Ellen entrance signage.

Time: Entrance for segment taping will open at 3:00pm. Entrance will remain open until 3:45pm, unless capacity has been reached prior to 3:45pm.

Time Commitment: Approximately 2 hours

Good luck!

RELATED: Ashley Graham Almost Pees Her Pants On The Ellen Show! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Ariana Grande Takes Over With “breathin” Video + “thank u, next” Performance On ‘Ellen’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch H-Town’s Own That Girl Lay Lay Body Her Performance On ‘Ellen’ [VIDEO]

Ellen DeGeneres Is Bringing ‘The Ellen Show’ To Minute Maid Park This Week was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close