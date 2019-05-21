Ellen DeGeneres is about to have a little Orbit in her life.

The comedian and TV show queen is coming to Houston on Wednesday to tape an episode of The Ellen Show at Minute Maid Park. Here’s how you can participate to be part of the segment according to MLB.com!

If you’re planning to go to an @Astros game this week, I hear it’s gonna be a good one on Wednesday. 😉 #AstrosOnEllen https://t.co/gOS6PZQLhF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 20, 2019

• Fans will need a 5/22 game ticket to participate

• Space to participate is limited

• All participants will receive the Yuli Gurriel ‘Swing’ Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be distributed once taping is complete.

• Access to the segment will be available from 3:00pm – 3:45pm, while space permits

• Approximate time commitment is 2 hours

• All ballpark security policies will apply, prepare accordingly

• Fans will not be permitted to leave the plaza space until the segment is complete

• Water and limited snacks will be available for purchase

• Segment is completely outdoors, prepare accordingly for weather

• Plaza, where filming will take place, is completely non-smoking. No smoking will be permitted.

Location: Plaza on Crawford Street (between Left Field Gate and Center Field Gate)

Entrance: Specific entrance dedicated to taping segment, closer to Center Field Gate. Please look for queue lines and Ellen entrance signage.

Time: Entrance for segment taping will open at 3:00pm. Entrance will remain open until 3:45pm, unless capacity has been reached prior to 3:45pm.

Time Commitment: Approximately 2 hours

Good luck!

Ellen DeGeneres Is Bringing ‘The Ellen Show’ To Minute Maid Park This Week was originally published on radionowhouston.com

