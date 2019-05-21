The Dummy of the Day

Today’s Dummy of the Day is Brian. Brian decided to pull a Jussie Smollett and stage a burglary & beating. Brian called 911 in March claiming someone stole the money his daughter made selling Girl Scout Cookies which was $700. (sidenote: damn, that’s a LOT of thin mints, I’d be pissed). Well turns out, Brian himself stole it and you’ll never believe what he used it for…let’s just say he was pulling a Robert Kraft this time. LOL.

