Joe’s Need To Know News

- Ford employee’s are getting some bad news because of pressure from investors
- 8 middle school students did something disturbing to some crepes
- the Eiffel Tower closed down yesterday because of 1 guy probably trying to go viral
- Little Caesar’s is doing something that is very “off-brand” for Little Caesar’s
- Chick-Fil-A is bringing back some summertime favorites
- Joe updates us on the sports world….(and when we say Joe we really mean Liv)
↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ listen below!! ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours