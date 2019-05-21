Joe's Need To Know News
Home

Joe’s Need To Know News

Leave a comment
  • Ford employee’s are getting some bad news because of pressure from investors
  • 8 middle school students did something disturbing to some crepes
  • the Eiffel Tower closed down yesterday because of 1 guy probably trying to go viral
  • Little Caesar’s is doing something that is very “off-brand” for Little Caesar’s
  • Chick-Fil-A is bringing back some summertime favorites
  • Joe updates us on the sports world….(and when we say Joe we really mean Liv)

 

↓↓↓↓↓↓↓ listen below!! ↓↓↓↓↓↓↓

chikfila , crepes , eiffeltower , Ford , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , littlecaesers , morningradio , morningshow , radionow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close