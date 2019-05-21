“Dancin’ In The Street” At Miller Outdoor Theater is a Houston tradition. I look forward to this production every year during Memorial Day Weekend. If you’ve never seen this show, you would think you were in a time machine. The talent is unmatched. I’ll be at the #ThrillOnTheHill this Sunday to support my friends (including my partner from last year’s Dancing with the Houston Stars). You should come too. It’s FREE!!
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Get Ready For “Dancin’ In The Street” At Miller Outdoor Theater! was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours