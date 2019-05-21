One of my favorite shows will be back on our TV screens later on this summer. Big Brother’s 21st Season premieres June 25th on CBS. By the way, Julie Chen Moonves ain’t goin’ nowhere. She’s on board to host as usual. The show wouldn’t be the same without her. I’m ready!!!
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Big Brother Announces New Season Premiere Date! was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours