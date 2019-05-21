This little drummer boy’s got skills! Not only does he play his instrument with three sticks, but he adds some dope choreography to his performance as well. I like the fact that he dressed up like a cowboy. This is entertainment at his finest. Check it out below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Watch This Drummer Transform Into A Cowboy For “Old Town Road” Cover was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours