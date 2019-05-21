Ariana Grande at NASA?!

The pop star made a surprise visit to Johnson Space Center on Sunday ahead of her Sweetener world tour and left plenty of fans wondering if she was shooting a video for “NASA” from thank u, next.

Grande took numerous videos of her experience on Instagram with a large sign saying MISSION CONTROL WELCOMES ARIANA GRANDE in full display. She tried on an astronaut suit, toured the facilities and even took part in a zero gravity simulator where she had to attempt to accomplish real-world tasks that astronauts perform in space.

Ari even met with a couple astronauts and called one who is currently at the International Space Station.

“My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened,” Grande wrote on Instagram, thanking NASA “for one of the coolest days of my life. But I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

We heard you needed space, @ArianaGrande, and we’re glad we could share some with you! 💫 Thanks for stopping by to learn more about what it’s like to be an astronaut and our #Moon2024 plans! 👩‍🚀🌙 pic.twitter.com/uFjnXGuNJW — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) May 19, 2019

Check out more of Ari’s clips below.

🎥 Ariana riding in one of the @NASA rovers! Via @ArianaGrande IG story pic.twitter.com/cSeWBlVHeN — Ariana Grande Fan HQ (@grande_hq) May 19, 2019

RELATED: Ariana Grande Sued For Posting A Picture Of Herself … On Instagram!

RELATED: Pentatonix Adds Unique Touch To Ariana Grande’s Top Hits [VIDEO]

Ariana Grande Took On NASA Ahead Of Houston Concert [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: