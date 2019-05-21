Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Took On NASA Ahead Of Houston Concert [PHOTOS]

Ariana Grande at NASA?!

The pop star made a surprise visit to Johnson Space Center on Sunday ahead of her Sweetener world tour and left plenty of fans wondering if she was shooting a video for “NASA” from thank u, next.

Grande took numerous videos of her experience on Instagram with a large sign saying MISSION CONTROL WELCOMES ARIANA GRANDE in full display. She tried on an astronaut suit, toured the facilities and even took part in a zero gravity simulator where she had to attempt to accomplish real-world tasks that astronauts perform in space.

Ari even met with a couple astronauts and called one who is currently at the International Space Station.

“My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened,” Grande wrote on Instagram, thanking NASA “for one of the coolest days of my life. But I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

Check out more of Ari’s clips below.

originally published on radionowhouston.com

