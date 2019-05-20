Top Tweets From Game Of Thrones Finale

Last night the epic tv series Game of Thrones came to an end with it’s season finale. There was a lot of mixed emotions with the series coming to an end. A lot of people were disappointed in how this last season has gone. So much so that a petition was started to re-write the final season and the petition has over a million signatures. Others expressed their gratitude for all the memories and entertainment the show provided. Stars from the show also took to social media to say farewell to the award winning show. Here is some of their tweets along with some of my own tweets on the last episode. Warning…there is some spoilers so if you haven’t watched it yet go watch it and then come back.

Everything has an end, even #GameofThrones.

Thank you to all in the realm. pic.twitter.com/CIasWPg1x8 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 20, 2019

I'll forever be salty about Daenerys, but this shot took my breath away. #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/AOkFDXtjmH — Yana Tsitova (@yanheda) May 20, 2019

I know this show is fake but didn’t that dragon scene look like really…REALLY fake? Like 1980s we just discovered special effects fake?? #GameOfThrones #GOTFinale #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/zbZUKoBSjT — Eliott King (@EliottKing) May 20, 2019

And how messed up is Brans nickname?? “All Hail Bran the Broken” that’s like saying All Hail Chris the crippled or Harry the handicapped! Respect the king! #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #GOT #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/dJel4liFSg — Eliott King (@EliottKing) May 20, 2019

