Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Are Engaged

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame"

After only two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!

The Saturday Night Live comedian popped the question to the Marvel Cinematic Universe star over the weekend. For Jost, 36, it will be his first marriage. It’ll be Johansson’s third trip down the aisle following her marriage to Romain Dauriac who she divorced in 2017 and Ryan Reynolds, whom she divorced in 2011.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said, adding, “Scarlett is very happy.”

No official wedding date has been set. The two made their public debut as a couple in November 2017 and were enamored with one another on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.

Congrats to Scarlett and Colin!

