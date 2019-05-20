Game Of Thrones is officially a wrap after 8 seasons and 73 episodes. The ‘Mother of Dragons’ played by Emilia Clarke has earned a lot of fans during the show’s course as parents named their daughters after her character, Daenerys Targaryen or Khaleesi. Perhaps her biggest fan? Beyoncé.

Now that season 8 is over, Clarke says she had one big worry – Queen Bey would HATE Dany after the season!

The two first met at an Oscars party hosted by Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z earlier this year and also shared that cute moment when Beyoncé was in Houston for the Western Conference Semi-Finals and Clarke was in town for Comcipalooza. But, at the Oscars party, Bey gushed over Game Of Thrones to Clarke and how much she loved her character. Unbeknownst to Bey, she had no idea what Dany would do this season.

“All I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way,’ ” Clarke told Vanity Fair of the encounter. How did Clarke find out that her character would burn King’s Landing to a crisp and finally touch the Iron Throne before being killed by Jon Snow? Two years ago!

Imagine holding a secret THAT long.

“I took a very long walk around London in a daze, not quite knowing how to digest the news,” she said. “Now, finally, people are going, ‘Oh, now we understand why this season hit you hard.’ “

Emilia Clarke Worried Beyoncé Would Hate Daenerys After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

