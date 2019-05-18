Hip Hop has been mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle for the past few weeks. He was one of the best rappers of his time and did so much positive work for his community. We have to find a way to stop this senseless violence in our world. A lot of good people have gone too soon. Watch his last video with Dj Khaled & John Legend below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Last Video With Dj Khaled & John Legend was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours