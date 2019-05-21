Music
The Most Powerful Lyrics from Halsey’s ‘Nightmare’

I always knew I was in love with Halsey, but wow. Halsey’s new song, Nightmare is so POWERFUL. I would like to scream the following lyrics from the top of my lungs:

I waited a while for A moment to say I don’t owe you a goddamn thing

I’ve been polite, but won’t be caught dead Lettin’ a man tell me what I should do in my bed

‘Cause kindness is weakness, or worse, you’re complacent I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be

Someone like me can be a real nightmare, completely aware But I’d rather be a real nightmare, than die unaware

I’m no sweet dream, but I’m a hell of a night

