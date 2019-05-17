Entertainment News
RIP: Grumpy Cat, Internet Celebrity And Legend, Dead At 7

This is so sad!

Grumpy Cat, one of the biggest internet celebrities in recent memories, has passed away. She was 7. Grumpy Cat, whose face spoke for millions who ever were in a party they weren’t amused by and more, passed from complications due to a urinary tract infection.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough,” her owner posted in a sweet message on Twitter.

Grumpy Cat rose to fame six years ago in 2013 after her owner posted on Reddit with the caption, “Meet grumpy cat.”

She quickly became a meme and in 2013 she was the Meme of the Year at the Webby Awards, beating out “Harlem Shake” and “Gangnam Style”. Her owner, Tabatha turned her cat’s sour face into a thriving business, culminating in Lifetime movies, a Honey Nut Cherrios ad, the cover of New York Magazine and a New York Times best-seller.

