Joe’s Need To Know News 05/17/19

A high school teacher was arrested school in North Carolina after she stored a gun in her classroom for a student, and shortly before they posed with the weapon on Snapchat, threatening to “shoot-up” the school. The 25-year-old woman stored the handgun in a draw in her classroom after a student asked her to look after it for them. She then returned the weapon to the minor at the end of the school day. She was arrested for aiding a minor to possess a firearm on educational property, and suspended without pay from the school. Click here for more

Students at Memorial High School in Houston sparks social media outrage over “Thug Day” attire Click here for more

Taco Bell is opening up a resort and hotel for a limited time in Palm Springs, California.

There is video of a California parent tripping a youth basketball player at a tournament while sitting courtside. During a game that was for children 10 years old and younger, a woman was seen sticking her foot out and tripping a player as he dribbled past. One of the coaches said his player said the same woman was telling kids to elbow other kids in the face. The directors of the basketball academy have been notified and are handling the situation.

A waitress at a restaurant in England accidentally opened a $5,800 bottle of wine the other day instead of a cheaper bottle someone ordered. And the guy who owns the place DIDN’T fire her. He gave her a shout-out on Twitter, saying quote, “mistakes happen, and we love you anyway.”

A new poll says that 10.7 million people will skip work Monday, the day after the “Game of Thrones” finale. Meanwhile, the petition to redo Season 8 is inching closer and closer to a million signatures.

Let’s connect @joepeshradio INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: