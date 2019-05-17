Kenan & Kel Are Bringing Back All That w/ an Appearance from the Jonas Brothers

Attention all 90’s babies: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are here to save television with an All That Reboot premiering June 15th on Nickelodeon. Kel Mitchell will be reprising his role as Ed in a Good Burger skit which features none other than the Jonas Brothers!

A proper reboot of my favorite childhood comedy show could only be done with help from the original cast. In addition to Kenan and Kel, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will also reportedly be a part of the premiere.

