Daddy Yankee Takes Music To A Whole New Level

Daddy Yankee has been named Executive Producer of “Reina de la Cancion” (Queen of the Song). For those not familiar with the show, it is a signing competition similar to The Voice- except this show features only female artists looking to break through in the music industry. Daddy Yankee is recognized by the Latinx community as one of the pioneers in Reggeton Music. The first hit that made him a mainstream artist was Gasolina. His last collaboration with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber- “Despacito” has made him one of the most popular Latino artists to crossover to American music. Recently, Yankee presented a new collaboration called “Con Calma” with Katy Perry and Snow, and though critics don’t see this song as the “next” Despacito, it is definitely one that will be playing all summer long!

-Grisel Barajas

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: