Joyner Lucas ain’t holding back! I applaud him for speaking about topics that many other celebrities sleep under the rug. He takes real world issues and turn it into art. I would love to meet this guy to learn more about. Check out his new video “Devil’s Work” below.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
6 photos Launch gallery
Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Watch Joyner Lucas’ Controversial “Devil’s Work” Video was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours