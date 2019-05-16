Uncategorized
Uber Everywhere in Quiet Mode With “Uber Black”

If you Uber everywhere like I do, you’ll be happy to know that you can now customize your rides in a whole new way with the “Uber Black” option. Uber announced that they are adding new features for the luxury ride sharing option for those of us who appreciate the more boujee things in life. For example, temperature control, help with luggage, extended period pick up (in case your drunk friends are taking forever to get out the door), plus more. I have a feeling my favorite feature may be the “quiet mode”, meaning your driver won’t talk to you the whole ride because we all get in those moods.

Unfortunately, these features won’t be offered in Indianapolis just yet though. But if you ever in places like Chicago,  Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Nashville, or St. Louis go on with your extra-self and take full advantage!

comments – add yours
