This is unfortunate to hear, if it pans out.

TMZ reports that Britney Spears is not going back to Las Vegas for another residency, not now or in the near future. Possibly, she may never perform again!

Per the outlet, Britney isn’t in the mental or physical shape to resume rehearsals for her Vegas residency, which was supposed to kick off this past February.

Her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph told TMZ, “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

He added, “It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness. Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

As far as the future is concerned, Rudolph only wants the best for Britney’s mental and physical health.”I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again,” he said. “I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

RELATED: Report: Britney Spears’ Dad Forced Her Into Treatment Against Her Will

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom Says She’s In ‘Dire Shape’

Britney Spears Manager Warns She May Never Perform Again was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: