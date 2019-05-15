Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Britney Spears Manager Warns She May Never Perform Again

Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

This is unfortunate to hear, if it pans out.

TMZ reports that Britney Spears is not going back to Las Vegas for another residency, not now or in the near future. Possibly, she may never perform again!

Per the outlet, Britney isn’t in the mental or physical shape to resume rehearsals for her Vegas residency, which was supposed to kick off this past February.

Her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph told TMZ, “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

He added, “It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness. Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

As far as the future is concerned, Rudolph only wants the best for Britney’s mental and physical health.”I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again,” he said. “I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

RELATED: Report: Britney Spears’ Dad Forced Her Into Treatment Against Her Will

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom Says She’s In ‘Dire Shape’

Britney Spears Manager Warns She May Never Perform Again was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close