WATCH: Taylor Swift Answers the "Do You Wash Your Legs In The Shower debate"

An online debate quickly took over the interwebs asking the question, do you wash your legs in the shower?  For those who thought that this was an absolute yes were surprised when people said they didn’t.  Some either would say they didn’t and others would say not every time they showered.  Taylor Swift visited The Ellen Show and she was asked the very same question.  Does her answer surprise you?  I wouldn’t blame her if she said no because that’s a lot of legs and seems like too much work lol

 

 

 

 

 

