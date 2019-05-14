Who Is James Charles And How Did He Lose 3 Million Followers In A YouTube Feud?

If you haven’t heard, two YouTube beauty bloggers are in the middle of one major beef online! James Charles and Tati Westbrook have been going at it and Charles may have gone a step too far.

How far? Charles has lost three million subscribers and counting on YouTube. He was at 16.5 million before all of this started and now he’s dipped around 13.5 million. Yikes!

It gets worse because in YouTube beauty blogger culture, your co-signs are just as big as your subscriber list. So far the likes of Shawn Mendes, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, <strongDemi Lovato, Iggy Azalea and others have unfollowed Charles on Instagram.

So, how did all of this start? Well, it dates back to Coachella as Charles shared an endorsement for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a direct competitor to Westbrook’s Halo Beauty. Westbrook went to Instagram to say she had been “used” by a close friend, never implicating Charles. Sure enough, Charles posted in an Instagram story, apologizing for endorsing Sugar Bear Hair vitamins.

“I want to publicly apologize to my close friend, Tati,” he said. “She has been like a mother to me since my first days in this industry and has given me more love, support, resources and advice than I could ever ask for.”

“This weekend I did an Instagram story for sleep vitamins that I’ve been taking because the brand helped me with security when the crowd around me at Coachella became unsafe,” he explained, according to Newsweek. “I did not accept any money from this post.”

Well, you think a simple apology would be it right? NOAP.

Westbrook got on YouTube and released a 43-minute video titled “BYE SISTER,” explaining her feud with Charles and why she decided to cut him off. The video also accuses Charles of spreading lies about her and brings up numerous instances of Charles acting inappropriately towards straight men. Charles identifies as gay.

And more celebrities are coming out giving evidence of Westbrook’s statements.

Olivia O’ Brien reveals that just like Zara Larsson, James Charles also hit up her boyfriend despite knowing he’s straight. pic.twitter.com/76nsoRZDCC — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) May 12, 2019

Charles released an 8-minute video, apologizing for his actions. “To Tati and James Westbrook [her husband], I’m sorry for everything that is going on, everything that I’ve put you through over the past few weeks,” he said. “I hate knowing that I disappointed not only [my fans], but two people that have been role models for me doing this… What sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back but I don’t blame them for it.”

See? YouTube beauty blogger beef is just as wild as you think.

Who Is James Charles And How Did He Lose 3 Million Followers In A YouTube Feud?

