Ariana Grande Sued For Posting A Picture Of Herself … On Instagram!

Yes, apparently you can be sued over your own likeness on IG

Ariana Grande Arrives In Tokyo

Source: Jun Sato / Getty

Did you know you could be sued for posting a picture of yourself on Instagram? It’s happening to Ariana Grande as we speak!

The “7 Rings” pop star is currently being sued by a photographer named Robert Barbera who claims that Ariana had no right to post photos of herself, taken by Barbera on her Instagram account. He alleges she never asked for permission or paid a penny but just took them.

The photos in question have picked up over 3 million likes on the platform where Grande is queen. She currently has 154 million followers (and counting).

Barbera is asking for either the profits she earned from the photos or $25,000 for each photo, whichever amount is greater.

