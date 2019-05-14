Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snapchat’s New Gender Swap Filter Has Given Us Some Hilarious Reactions! [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Okay, we get it. Snapchat is only better than Instagram for one thing — the filters!

Over the weekend, Snapchat introduced a new filter that changed the gender of whoever’s face is in the camera. When using the filter, it somehow turns the faces of men into women and women into men. Trust, you’ve seen some of the hilarious reactions on social media and my they are funny!

Someone even did the boys of BTS to see what the gender swap filter would look like on them!

Snapchat’s New Gender Swap Filter Has Given Us Some Hilarious Reactions! [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 5 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 11 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 12 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close