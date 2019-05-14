Snapchat’s New Gender Swap Filter Has Given Us Some Hilarious Reactions! [VIDEO]

Okay, we get it. Snapchat is only better than Instagram for one thing — the filters!

Over the weekend, Snapchat introduced a new filter that changed the gender of whoever’s face is in the camera. When using the filter, it somehow turns the faces of men into women and women into men. Trust, you’ve seen some of the hilarious reactions on social media and my they are funny!

Someone even did the boys of BTS to see what the gender swap filter would look like on them!

New #snapchat filter has us all… “Am I a pretty girl?” pic.twitter.com/8eKdxNZhm2 — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) May 14, 2019

Me as a woman: won prom queen in 1988 now living in a trailer park pic.twitter.com/6aTrv4Qbm5 — TELLE SMITH (@tellesmith) May 13, 2019

