NBC Orders New Show Starring Kenan Thompson & Directed By Chris Rock

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

This has got to be good. First and foremost, I’m excited to see a new comedy that focuses on an African-American character. Kenan Thompson is lowkey a living legend; and so is Chris Rock. This team is sure to be adynaminc duo. There’s no word yet on when “The Kenan Show” will premiere, but I will definitely will be waiting until it does.

