I lost my mind when I found out Oprah and OWN actually used me in one of their tv shows. People were hitting me up over the weekend letting me know that they saw me on “The Book of John Gray.” In March 2018, I competed against his wife in Dancing with the Houston Stars. Once a year passed, I didn’t think that the event made the cut. I guess I was wrong. Check out a clip of the episode and my full performance below.
Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
Mother's Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!
19 photos Launch gallery
Mother's Day 2019: See How Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, The Jenners & More Celebrated!
1. Rihanna1 of 19
2. Sofia Carson2 of 19
3. Shawn Mendes3 of 19
4. Vanessa Hudgens4 of 19
5. Kehlani5 of 19
6. Kevin Jonas6 of 19
7. Cardi B7 of 19
8. Priyanka Chopra8 of 19
9. Kris Jenner9 of 19
10. Hailey Bieber10 of 19
11. Gig Hadid11 of 19
12. Eva Longoria12 of 19
13. Alicia Keys13 of 19
14. Resse Witherspoon14 of 19
15. Ryan Reynolds15 of 19
16. Ellen DeGeneres16 of 19
17. Snoop Dogg17 of 19
18. Chance The Rapper18 of 19
19. P!NK19 of 19
Amir Diamond Makes A Cameo On Oprah’s OWN TV Show! was originally published on radionowhouston.com
comments – add yours