Backseats of Ubers and Lyfts Are Actually DIRTY AF

Have you ever considered how germ-infested Ubers and Lyfts truly are? According to a study conducted by Netquote, the backseats of Uber and Lyft cars have 35,000 times more germs than the average toilet seat! The study swabbed the interior of nine cars and found that window buttons and seat belts contain the most germs.

The scariest part is that among some of the germs found were bacillus, which can cause infections and food poisoning, and cocci which is linked to skin infections, pneumonia, and blood poisoning.

Guess I’m going to start calling my mom to drop me off and pick me up from the clubs now.

