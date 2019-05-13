Entertainment News
Report: Britney Spears’ Dad Forced Her Into Treatment Against Her Will

This is kind of a shocking twist in the Britney Spears saga.

According to TMZ, the pop star told a judge during her parents’ battle over her conservatorship that her father Jamie Spears forced her to take drugs following her admission into a mental health facility last month. Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears and her lawyers also have allegedly backed up these allegations.

As previously reported, Britney checked into the rehab facility following reports of “emotional distress” due to her father’s ailing health However, soon as she began making headlines for her rehab trip, fans begun speculating that something was amiss. The #FreeBritney movement began and now is seems that Britney herself has joined the movement to free herself from her dad’s control.

Jamie has been Britney’s sole conservator for the last 11 years but he does not have the authority to put his daughter in rehab or tell doctors to give her drugs without her consent. Whew!

