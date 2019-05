Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are great teasers. They teased us for weeks about a new collaboration and we finally got it last week. The duo dropped they single “I Don’t Care” and now they are teasing a new video. By the looks of it I can’t wait. The whole video could have just been Justin Bieber dancing in front of a green screen and I would have been perfectly fine with that LOL!

