Fashion
90’s Nostalgia: K-Swiss is Dropping a “Clueless” Inspired Shoe Collection

They say fashion trends recycle every 20 years which would mean that the 90’s are BACK and I’m really not complaining.

K-Swiss is reliving their glory days here in 2019 by teaming up with the iconic pop cult film, Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and Brittany Murphy (rest in peace).

I already have my eyes on the pair that looks just like Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit with “Ugh, As If!” printed on the soles.

The collection will be released May 17th at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Journey stores, and kswiss.com.

Are you all for these 90’s fashion trends re-entering our lives? Or is it a hard pass?

