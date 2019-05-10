Watch ZAYN & Zhavia Ward’s Beautiful Rendition Of “A Whole New World”

The closer we get to the premiere of the Aladdin live-action remake, the more excited I become. ZAYN is the perfect choice to take on one of the most popular songs in Disney history. After hearing and seeing him perform “A Whole New World” with Zhavia Ward, I don’t think I would want to hear anybody else sing it. They did an amazing job. I love it! Check it out below.
