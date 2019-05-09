Get A Sneak Peek Of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” Scene

The early visuals of the live-action remake of Aladdin were pretty lame. The new teases of the movie are starting to look more promising. I’m into it. Disney doesn’t disappoint. Check out this clip of “A Whole New World:”
