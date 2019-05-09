Get A Sneak Peek Of Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” Scene

Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston

Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!