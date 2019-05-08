Watch Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan Team Up For A “Bad Idea” [VIDEO]

I still haven’t jammed “Waitress” the Musical all of the way through, but I will definitely put it on my to do list. Originally, I didn’t think I’d be interested…because I judged a book by it’s cover. SMH I thought it was going to be some girly s***! SMH After hearing “She Used To Be Mine,” I regretted not diving deeper into this show earlier than I did. Check out Shoshana Bean & Jeremy Jordan’s rendition of “Bad Idea” below.

