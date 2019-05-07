Entertainment News
Spiderman: Far From Home Trailer

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Press Conference

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

Avengers: Endgame may be done and over with, but the Marvel franchise isn’t wasting anytime on promoting their next movie. Today, they released the first official trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home WITH a disclaimer.

Tom Holland introduces the trailer by letting us all know there are spoilers in the trainer and if you have NOT yet watched Avengers: Endgame, DO NOT watch this trailer.

 

Watching that trailer put me back in the feels! Too soon, Marvel. We are still recovering.

Spiderman: Far From Home Trailer

