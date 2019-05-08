People have been skeptical about Will Smith playing the Genie in Aladdin. Honestly, we’d be skeptical of ANYBODY who took on this role. There’s no question that nobody will ever be able to do it the way that Robin Williams did. I think Will will bring his own sort of charisma to the character. Audiences will enjoy him. He’ll do it justice.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Tori Kelly Shines In Houston 10 photos Launch gallery Tori Kelly Shines In Houston 1. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 1 of 10 2. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 2 of 10 3. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 3 of 10 4. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 4 of 10 5. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 5 of 10 6. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 6 of 10 7. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 7 of 10 8. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 8 of 10 9. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 9 of 10 10. Tori Kelly - Wortham Center Source:Radio One Houston 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Tori Kelly Shines In Houston Tori Kelly Shines In Houston Tori Kelly is a star (and underrated as a fans will tell you). The singer brought her Hiding Place tour to Houston at the Wortham Center and not only touched on her new gospel album but also the pop leanings and big vocals shine through too. Our trusty photographer grabbed some of the BEST shots from the night and you can see them below!

Hear Will Smith’s #CoolAssCover Of “Friend Like Me” From Aladdin was originally published on radionowhouston.com