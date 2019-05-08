People have been skeptical about Will Smith playing the Genie in Aladdin. Honestly, we’d be skeptical of ANYBODY who took on this role. There’s no question that nobody will ever be able to do it the way that Robin Williams did. I think Will will bring his own sort of charisma to the character. Audiences will enjoy him. He’ll do it justice.
Hear Will Smith's #CoolAssCover Of "Friend Like Me" From Aladdin
