Wendy’s Is Bringing Back Spicy Nuggets Thanks To Chance The Rapper

Well, somebody loved spicy nuggets enough from Wendys to convince the brand to bring them back!

Chance The Rapper tweeted out a little “positive affirmation” on Saturday, including Wendy’s fan favorite nuggets for a little add on. “I WILL have a good day today, I will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” he wrote.

Wendy’s however, wasn’t budging. At least not yet. “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.”

Later, Wendy’s came back with a promise. If the tweet of theirs got 2 million likes, they’d bring back the nuggets. Fans were upset when they were phased out back in 2017.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Sure enough, the tweet did indeed get the required 2 million likes and Wendy’s confirmed they would be bringing them back. Although they didn’t specify when exactly.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

This isn’t the first time somebody tried to game Wendy’s into some nuggets. Remember the kid who won chicken nuggets for life based off the most retweeted tweet ever? Exactly. Wendy’s is a brand of the people apparently. A people who love them some spicy chicken nuggets.

