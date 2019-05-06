Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy’s Is Bringing Back Spicy Nuggets Thanks To Chance The Rapper

Leave a comment
Family Matters

Source: Amir Diamond / Amir Diamond

Well, somebody loved spicy nuggets enough from Wendys to convince the brand to bring them back!

Chance The Rapper tweeted out a little “positive affirmation” on Saturday, including Wendy’s fan favorite nuggets for a little add on. “I WILL have a good day today, I will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today,” he wrote.

Wendy’s however, wasn’t budging. At least not yet. “It won’t be today, but there’s always a chance.”

Later, Wendy’s came back with a promise. If the tweet of theirs got 2 million likes, they’d bring back the nuggets. Fans were upset when they were phased out back in 2017.

Sure enough, the tweet did indeed get the required 2 million likes and Wendy’s confirmed they would be bringing them back. Although they didn’t specify when exactly.

This isn’t the first time somebody tried to game Wendy’s into some nuggets. Remember the kid who won chicken nuggets for life based off the most retweeted tweet ever? Exactly. Wendy’s is a brand of the people apparently. A people who love them some spicy chicken nuggets.

RELATED: Wendy’s Dropped An EP And It’s Kinda Lit!

RELATED: A Frosty Situation: 7 Of The Coldest Lines From Wendy’s ‘We Beefin?’ Mixtape

Wendy’s Is Bringing Back Spicy Nuggets Thanks To Chance The Rapper was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 10 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 10 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 11 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 11 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close