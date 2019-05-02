Logic & Eminem Team Up For New Song, “Homicide” [NEW MUSIC]

Wow, call this a more than an interesting surprise.

Logic and Eminem have teamed up for “Homicide,” the brand new track from Logic’s upcoming Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind album.

“Jigga-jigga-jigga-jigga-jigga like JAY-Z, jig is up,” Shady raps. “You f**kers who didn’t write anything, are getting washed now, chika-chika-chika, like bathing, young Hova, I know hittas like Yankees.”

The moment is special for Logic as he said back in February when the song was created that he was more than thankful that Em jumped on the track!

em, if you’re reading this I want you to know how much I love and appreciate you. I’ll never forget the experience and I’m more than happy and ecstatic to now call you my homie! Thank you for the kindness and wise words. #RapkinNaNapkin — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) February 16, 2019

