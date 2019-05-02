BTS And Halsey Make Their “Boy With Luv” Debut At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards [WATCH]

Most anticipated performance of the night, right?
BTS performed on Saturday Night Live last month, making history as the first K-Pop group to do so. However, when they performed “Boy With Luv,” they did it without their special guest, Halsey. Well, that all changed in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as Halsey joined the boys on stage for their first joint performance of “Boy With Luv”.
Looking just like the video, BTS took the stage with the Persona theatre drop and Halsey sliding on stage with a black bob cut wig. And again, just like the video, BTS hit all the dance moves and choreography to perfection, bringing the crowd to their feet.
Even Terry Crews had to admit he loved BTS (who doesn’t)
Watch a clip of the performance below!
2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
