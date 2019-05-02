Halsey Performs “Without Me” At The 2019 BBMAs [VIDEO]
Halsey‘s emotionally charged performance of “Without Me” was a BIG moment at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
The singer left her heart on her sleeve (and pretty much all over the stage) as she wore a red one-piece leotard with ankle restraints on her legs and similar buckles around her waist and shoulder.
The performance centered around a female dancer as the two told the story of an abusive relationship. Going back and forth with contemporary dance moves, Halsey even got on top of a grand piano on stage to let it be known she was still “sitting up there”.
“Without Me,” is Halsey’s first No. 1 single as a solo artist and by the end of her performance, the entire T-Mobile Arena was on their feet applauding. She thanked the crowd as graciously as she could and BTS were among the first to give their kudos!
Watch the performance up top!
RELATED: BTS And Halsey Now Own Some Very Special YouTube Records
RELATED: Halsey’s “Without Me” Vertical Video Serves Up “Flashdance” Vibes
RELATED: Who Is Halsey’s Reported New Boyfriend Yungblud?
2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
1. BTS - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. Cardi B - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Taylor Swift - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. Tori Kelly - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. Chrissy Metz - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Khalid - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Bazzi - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. Kelly Clarkson - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Becky G - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Julianne Hough & Kieran Shipka - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Sofia Carson - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. Halsey - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. James Charles - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. Ciara & Future Zahir Wilburn - - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. Justin Hartley - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. Eva Longoria - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Chantel Jeffries - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. lovelytheband - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Sabrina Carpenter - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. Yung Miami - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. Singularity and Michael Trewartha of Grey - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. Taylor Swift - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. Maluma - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. Cameron Dallas - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Asher Angel - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Jesse Spencer - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 26 of 27
27.27 of 27
2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
The stars are out for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the awards show honoring the year's most successful artists! The show, which is hosted this year by American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is already going to be must-see TV because BTS and Halsey will be performing "Boy With Luv," plus performances from Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco and more! Up for awards tonight are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga. Cardi leads all noms with an unprecedented 21 nominations ranging from Top Artist to Top Billboard 200 Album. Mariah Carey will be presented with the Icon Award at the show, which may lead to some amazing diva behavior! See the red carpet galley of the stars below!
Halsey Performs “Without Me” At The 2019 BBMAs [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com
SIGN UP FOR THE RADIO NOW INDY NEWSLETTER