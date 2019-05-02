Halsey Performs “Without Me” At The 2019 BBMAs [VIDEO]

Halsey‘s emotionally charged performance of “Without Me” was a BIG moment at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The singer left her heart on her sleeve (and pretty much all over the stage) as she wore a red one-piece leotard with ankle restraints on her legs and similar buckles around her waist and shoulder.

The performance centered around a female dancer as the two told the story of an abusive relationship. Going back and forth with contemporary dance moves, Halsey even got on top of a grand piano on stage to let it be known she was still “sitting up there”.