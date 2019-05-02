All of the Jonas boys are officially off the market!

Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner obviously weren’t going to take the idea of being in Las Vegas lightly and decided to get hitched there! We know there were talks of a low-key wedding between the two but I guess they decided to make it official before the summer tour kicked off.

The couple tied the knot in a Vegas style ceremony, complete with an Elvis impersonator and clips of it were captured on Diplo‘s Instagram.

“I thank God he gave me you,” they said to one another before kissing each other’s hands.

Sophie wore white with a veil and Joe donned a grey suit. Kevin and Nick Jonas were on hand as well standing besides their brother on his very special night!

Even cuter? Their wedding bands are ring pops!

They really are wearing ring pops. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/X9xMDg55nF — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) May 2, 2019

Kevin was the first Jonas to get married when he married his wife Danielle, followed by Nick in a lavish ceremony that seemingly lasted three weeks with Priyanka Chopra. Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Photos: See Both Of Her Stunning Wedding Dresses

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged & Her Ring Is Gorgeous! [PHOTOS]

RELATED: [WATCH] Ed Sheeran Reveals He Is A Married Man!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Get Married In Las Vegas was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: