Meet The Student Who Got Accepted Into 45 Colleges! [VIDEO]

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

The stars are out for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the awards show honoring the year's most successful artists! The show, which is hosted this year by American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson is already going to be must-see TV because BTS and Halsey will be performing "Boy With Luv," plus performances from Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco and more! Up for awards tonight are Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga. Cardi leads all noms with an unprecedented 21 nominations ranging from Top Artist to Top Billboard 200 Album. Mariah Carey will be presented with the Icon Award at the show, which may lead to some amazing diva behavior! See the red carpet galley of the stars below!