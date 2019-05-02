Watch Taylor Swift And Brendon Urie Perform “ME!” At The 2019 BBMAs

Here’s one way to kick off the 2019 Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie‘s debut performance of “ME!”
The pair’s performance kicked off with a pink pastel marching band and Swift appearing in a glittery one-piece. The dancers from the fun “ME!” music video appeared as well with pastel pantsuits and began to circle Swift, mimicking the video. In his own Mary Poppins tory of way, Urie flew down from the ceiling floating on an umbrella, making the crowd rise to their feet.
Oh, and then dancers flew down from the ceiling doing acrobatics on umbrellas!
Watch some of the show-opening performance below!
https://twitter.com/billboard/status/1123742165719449600/video/1
2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
1. BTS - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. Cardi B - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Taylor Swift - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. Tori Kelly - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. Chrissy Metz - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Khalid - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. Bazzi - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. Kelly Clarkson - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Becky G - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. Julianne Hough & Kieran Shipka - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Sofia Carson - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. Halsey - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. James Charles - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. Ciara & Future Zahir Wilburn - - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. Justin Hartley - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. Eva Longoria - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Chantel Jeffries - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. lovelytheband - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Sabrina Carpenter - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. Yung Miami - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. Singularity and Michael Trewartha of Grey - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. Taylor Swift - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. Maluma - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. Cameron Dallas - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Asher Angel - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Jesse Spencer - 2019 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 26 of 27
27.
Watch Taylor Swift And Brendon Urie Perform “ME!” At The 2019 BBMAs was originally published on radionowhouston.com